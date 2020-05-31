Minneapolis Police Injure, Arrest Journalists Covering Protests

A journalist is seen bleeding after police started firing tear gas and rubber bullets near the 5th police precinct following a demonstration to call for justice for George Floyd, a black man who died while in custody of the Minneapolis police, on May 30, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. CHANDAN KHANNA/Getty Images

Throughout the protests over the death of George Floyd, journalists have been injured and arrested covering the unrest. That trend continued Saturday and there were examples across the country but journalists on the ground in Minneapolis expressed dismay at how law enforcement officials seemed to be targeting members of the media. In the Friday night protests, Linda Tirado, was shot in the left eye while covering the protests in Minneapolis. Tirado, who believes she was shot with a rubber bullet, said she has permanently lost vision in her left eye. “Starting to see a pattern of police targeting the media in Minneapolis,” tweeted Brandon Stahl, a reporter with local NBC affiliate KARE 11. Chris Serres, a reporter for the Star Tribune, wrote that he was “twice ordered at gunpoint by Minneapolis police to hit the ground” and officers warned that if he moved “an inch” he’d be shot and showing his press badge made no difference.

an update: I am permanently blind in my left eye, and the docs absolutely refuse to let me go back to work for they say six weeks. I’m definitely not allowed to be near smoke or gas.



Usually if I had to stay home I’d spend a lot of time amplifying folk but reading hurts today — Linda Tirado (@KillerMartinis) May 30, 2020

Regarding police behavior last night, I was twice ordered at gunpoint by Minneapolis police to hit the ground, warned that if I moved "an inch" I'd be shot. This after being teargassed and hit in groin area by rubber bullet. Waiving a Star Tribune press badge made no difference. pic.twitter.com/pfBm7ubzOg — Chris Serres (@ChrisSerres) May 31, 2020

Tom Aviles, a cameraman with CBS affiliate WCCO-TV was hit with rubber bullets and arrested while covering the protests in Minneapolis Saturday night. Video aired by the station showed how police fired at Aviles despite the fact that he repeatedly told them he was with the media. Even though he was getting out of the area as he was told Aviles was eventually pushed to the ground and taken into custody. Aviles continued to shoot cell phone video after he was arrested. He was released later in the evening.

The @MnDPS_MSP has arrested @wcco photojournalist Tom Aviles, who clearly identified himself a day after arresting a @CNN crew live on the air. @wccophotogs pic.twitter.com/4fjjAVAnH3 — Guy Still (@mplstvguy) May 31, 2020

Not a perspective you see every day: Even after being unlawfully arrested by @MnDPS_MSP, @wcco photojournalist Tom Aviles pulls out his cell phone, while cuffed, and keeps shooting from the back of the paddy wagon. pic.twitter.com/gkbOoAY6xW — Guy Still (@mplstvguy) May 31, 2020

Photojournalist Tom is free, after being arrested and shot with a rubber bullet. This true blue, AMAZING journalist even managed to share a smile. #wcco pic.twitter.com/XrbnCKo3tb — Susan-Elizabeth (@susanelizabethL) May 31, 2020

One of the most shocking videos of the evening came from Michael Anthony Adams, a reporter with Vice. Adams tweeted that he was sheltering at a gas station when police entered and despite the fact that he was raising his press credential to the air he was “thrown to the ground” and another cop fired pepper spray on his face while he was “being held down.” Earlier, Adams wrote that a group of police officers “had weapons trained on a group of us” even though everyone held up their press credentials.

Police just raided the gas station we were sheltering at. After shouting press multiple times and raising my press card in the air, I was thrown to the ground. Then another cop came up and peppered sprayed me in the face while I was being held down. pic.twitter.com/23EkZIMAFC — Michael Anthony Adams (@MichaelAdams317) May 31, 2020

Molly Hennessy-Fiske of the Los Angeles Times posted a video on Twitter in which she says that Minnesota State Patrol fired tear gas at a group of journalists at “point blank range” even though they had identified themselves as press. She also posted a photo of her injured leg.

Minnesota State Patrol just fired tear gas at reporters and photographers at point blank range. pic.twitter.com/r7X6J7LKo8 — Molly Hennessy-Fiske (@mollyhf) May 31, 2020

That’s the PG version of my leg courtesy of @MnDPS_MSP still going to report tonight and tomorrow pic.twitter.com/G2kIp00Rf1 — Molly Hennessy-Fiske (@mollyhf) May 31, 2020

Michael George posted a video showing how Minneapolis Police fired on a CBS News crew even though they were nowhere near any protesters, all had their badges out and had visible cameras. He also posted a video showing how the crew’s sound engineer was hit with a rubber bullet.

This is the moment Minneapolis Police fired on our CBS News crew with rubber bullets. As you can see, no protesters anywhere near us- we all were wearing credentials and had cameras out. Our sound engineer was hit in the arm. #cbsnews pic.twitter.com/UAy7HYhGnL — Michael George (@MikeGeorgeCBS) May 31, 2020

Police in Minneapolis are firing on us (press) with rubber bullets. Our sound engineer John Marschitz was hit. He is ok. We were not standing within 500 feet of any protesters at the time, and we had credentials displayed and cameras out. #cbsnews pic.twitter.com/Ai6Qd8gLjz — Michael George (@MikeGeorgeCBS) May 31, 2020

MSNBC posted a video on Twitter showing how police fired tear gas and flash bangs very close to where journalist Morgan Chesky was reporting with a camera crew.

WATCH: @BreakingChesky reports from Minneapolis as police fire flash bangs.



"Law enforcement tonight, not taking any chances." pic.twitter.com/atuEfFvBpX — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 31, 2020

Ryan Faircloth, a Star Tribune reporter, posted photos of his injuries when what appeared to be a rubber bullet shattered a window of his car.

Attacks on the press were not limited to Minneapolis. A day earlier, for example, The U.S. Press Freedom Tracker said Sunday morning that it was working to “verify and document at least 68 instances of journalists assaulted, arrested and equipment damaged from protests the last two nights.”