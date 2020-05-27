Protesters clashed with police in Minneapolis on Tuesday. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Minneapolis police used tear gas and reportedly rubber bullets against protesters Tuesday evening as demonstrators gathered and marched in memory of and demanding justice for George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died in police custody Monday shortly after officers pinned him to the ground by the neck. A video of the arrest shot by a bystander showed Floyd on the ground, pleading with officers that he couldn’t breathe before passing out. The video quickly went viral and sparked outrage. Four of the officers, who were responding to a call about the use of forged documents to pay at a deli, were fired Tuesday. Later in the day, protesters gathered to march the roughly two miles from the site of the arrest to the police precinct building.

A better look at the crowd size of the Minneapolis march for #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/u0pg0hf4bD — Ryan Faircloth (@RyanFaircloth) May 26, 2020

Officers in riot gear surrounded the precinct to protect it, and according to CBS Minnesota, videos showed officers deploying flash grenades, smoke bombs, and tear gas on demonstrators.

I got hit w rubber bullet right after taking video of this mayhem scene. I was across the street from the precinct pic.twitter.com/qz1KHNADtQ — Andy Mannix (@AndrewMannix) May 27, 2020

Videos emerged of protesters appearing to throw rocks at a police vehicle.

City Councilman Jeremiah Ellison shared a photo of protesters appearing to be fired on with tear gas at close range by police officers.

This is a disgusting display



I’m here on the southside, helping people as I can with milk, water, and towels



So far, I have been unable to prevent the police from firing indiscriminately into the crowd



Moments ago, I held a towel to a teenage girls head as blood poured from it https://t.co/tbsbjBq5iQ — Jeremiah Ellison (@jeremiah4north) May 27, 2020

By the evening, violence intensified.