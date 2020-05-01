Is she the most likely to get picked? Eh. The lack of federal or executive experience is a big issue for a would-be understudy when the candidate at the top of the ticket would be 137 years old by his second year in office. But Abrams is running the most interesting vice presidential campaign that we’ve ever seen: a public one. She has eschewed the tedious “who, me?” routine for unabashed self-advocacy. She’s described herself as an “excellent” running mate selection and has expressed “concern” were Biden not to select a woman of color. The way Abrams thinks of this is that she’ll inevitably be overlooked if she doesn’t do this, and that her path rests on creating a pressure campaign that would make it difficult for Biden not to pick her. She is trying to take power, instead of participating in a Victorian courtship ritual in which one politely hopes to have it granted to them—and, naturally, some Democrats find this abhorrent. Not everything she’s doing is a break from the norm, though: She’s got the Biden campaign’s talking points on Tara Reade down pat.