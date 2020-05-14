Next year, state lawmakers will redraw the congressional district maps based on the 2020 census, a process mandated by the Constitution. In anticipation of this new redistricting cycle, Slate is revamping our gerrymander puzzle game from 2013 as part of our Who Counts? initiative. We’ll be releasing new puzzles over the upcoming weeks, highlighting the worst and weirdest gerrymanders in the country. Find out how quickly you can put these states back together and learn everything that’s at stake in the next round of redistricting.

Republicans controlled Louisiana’s redistricting process after the 2010 census. They packed most black, Democratic voters into the 2nd District, which stretches from New Orleans to Baton Rouge. With Louisiana’s racial minorities mostly contained there, Republicans in the state’s five other congressional districts rarely fret about competing with Democrats. Instead, under Louisiana’s “jungle primary” system—which forces the top two vote-getters to compete if neither wins a majority—two Republicans often end up vying for the same seat. The 2021 redistricting process will look different. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards has authority to veto the Legislature’s maps.* The governor and the Legislature will thus have to reach a compromise or duke it out in court.

Correction, May 14, 2020: This post originally misspelled John Bel Edwards’ first name.

Was this one too easy? Try the rest of our gerrymander puzzles here.