Police Erupt in Violence Nationwide

A row of officers in face shields, gas masks, and body armor firing tear gas canisters.
Washington State Police using tear gas in Seattle.
The ongoing protests following the killing of George Floyd were caught up in violence again on Saturday, as police all over the country tear-gassed protesters, drove vehicles through crowds, opened fire with nonlethal rounds on journalists or people on their own property, and in at least one instance, pushed over an elderly man who was walking away with a cane. Here are some of the ways law enforcement officers escalated the national unrest.

