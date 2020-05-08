Is this going to get hard for Democrat Mark Kelly, astronaut husband to former Rep. Gabby Giffords, at some point? Shouldn’t beating an incumbent Republican senator, even if she’s just an appointee like Sen. Martha McSally is, in Arizona during a presidential election year be hard, for like a week even? Kelly is leading McSally by 8 percentage points in the polling average. He had nearly double McSally’s cash-on-hand total at the end of the first fundraising quarter. This is the state of Barry Goldwater and John McCain and Jon Kyl and Joe Arpaio! Except it’s not, anymore. Part of the reason why it’s so difficult to appreciate that Kelly might just coast to a Senate seat in November is that it’s difficult to appreciate how firmly a swing state Arizona has become. Democrat Kyrsten Sinema won a Senate seat there in 2018. She might be a centrist, sure, but she runs around the Senate floor in purple wigs—and Arizona voters knew, when they were voting for her, that she probably would run around the Senate floor in purple wigs! Joe Biden has led in nearly every general election poll of the state. Can we allow ourselves to believe that Arizona is just going to be this way, from now on?