Children Hospitalized with Rare Disease Possibly Linked to the Coronavirus

Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Health officials in New York City said Monday that 15 children have been recently hospitalized with a rare inflammatory condition that medical professionals worry is linked to the coronavirus. Doctors in the U.K. warned last week of a possible connection between the virus in children and Kawasaki disease, a treatable but potentially deadly condition that in severe cases leads to inflammation of blood vessels, including near the heart. The children in New York exhibited symptoms associated with toxic shock and Kawasaki disease—such as fever, a rash, vomiting or diarrhea—and while none have died from the illness, according to New York health officials, a third have required a ventilator to assist in breathing and most have needed support to maintain adequate blood pressure. Most of the children tested positive for the coronavirus.

The impact of the coronavirus has so far left young children relatively unscathed; the hospitalization and mortality rate rises with age and typically with the existence of preexisting conditions. The prevalence of Kawasaki disease is very low, typically affecting eight in 100,000 children, mostly under five-years-old, according to the U.K.’s National Health Service. When it does occur, it often follows a viral infection, such as the common cold, and is usually treatable. The consequences can also be much more significant, however, such as organ failure.

The New York City cases follow reports of clusters of similar symptoms in children in Europe, which has prompted health officials to investigate whether these cases are possible complications from the coronavirus. “So far, from what we understand, this is a rare complication in the pediatric population that they believe is related to Covid-19,” New York state health commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said. “We are following it very closely.”