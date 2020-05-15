Welcome to the Surge, where, when we’re not obsessing over when we might finally be able to go to a bar or stand awkwardly around a terrible party or fly anywhere again, we rank things. This week, we’re ranking presidential swing states, because until we hear otherwise from Jared Kushner, the election’s still on.





Joe Biden has a great string of new swing state polls going for him, as his competitor continues to struggle by not being qualified to serve as president. And since polls in May of a presidential election year are always correct, we’d like to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden on his comfortable victory over President Donald Trump. You did it!