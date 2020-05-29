The Surge has long been doubtful of Warren’s chances of being selected. She and Biden have too long a history of mistrust, going back to a banking battle in the 1990s. More broadly, it goes against everything we know about the Democratic Party to think it, as an institution, might take anything even approaching a risk when it’s sitting on a cushy, early polling lead. For Warren to be selected, there will have to be a sudden paradigm shift in the way establishment Democrats think: Specifically, they will have to trust that suburban moderates, lapsed Republicans, and older voters will not run away screaming if Biden spends his first major decision trying to shore up disengaged younger, more progressive voters. And there are some indications this might be happening! Stan Greenberg, Bill Clinton’s former pollster and far from a leftist advocate, has been pushing Warren to the Biden campaign, telling them that “Warren is the obvious solution” to unifying the Democratic Party behind Joe’s candidacy. And as for their personal relationship? The two have reportedly grown closer since Biden called Warren following her older brother’s death from COVID-19. They even wrote an op-ed together, which is how people in Washington announce they’re friends. The two may never exactly share the same politics. But if they can each trust, as one source told CNN, that the other is in politics “for the right reasons,” then the important part is out of the way.