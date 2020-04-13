Wait, Joe Biden Has Never Spoken to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images and Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

I mean, it doesn’t seem well advised, or even plausible, that the Democratic nominee who has extremely wobbly support among young people would not have spoken to his party’s most popular young politician! But that’s what she told Astead Herndon of the New York Times:

Is a Biden-A.O.C. unity rally ever in the cards? It could be. I have not talked to the vice president. Ever? Never. Not that I know of, no.

Huh.

The whole interview is recommended; it’s nice to see a Times reporter subject a lefty politician’s arguments to appropriate pushback without employing perspective-constrained pundit clichés in which the only voters who are presumed to exist are #MAGA diner guys and aging white liberals whose only reference point for progressive politics is George McGovern. It’s also nice to see a politician with the ability to explain who her voters are and how they might fit into a coalition behind a candidate she’s disagreed with. A veteran political figure could probably pick up some useful ideas from talking to her!

Good job, the New York Times and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez!