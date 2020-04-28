Trump, for the Life of Him, “Can’t Imagine Why” There’s a Spike in Disinfectant Use

President Trump answers questions in the Rose Garden during the daily briefing of the coronavirus task force. Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Donald Trump returned to the podium Monday evening, three days after his latest shambolic appearance before the country during which he mused about the benefits of the way, way off label use of disinfectant to treat the coronavirus—in the body. The fallout from the presidential quackery seemed—as much as it’s possible—to embarrass Trump, whose bluster and buffoonery itself makes a mockery of everything and everyone while masking his own cellular-level fear of being mocked. In the meantime, Trump said he meant his comments “sarcastically” and went berserk on Twitter, while the White House said it planned to rein in the nightly propaganda marathons laced with Trump’s gripes and grievances.

Trump on reports of spikes of disinfectant use: "I can't imagine why...I can't imagine that." pic.twitter.com/dSSJZhFo69 — Axios (@axios) April 27, 2020

But surprising no one, Trump couldn’t stay away. After cancelling Monday’s pandemic briefing, the president changed his mind and was asked about governors’ reporting a spike in misuse of disinfectant to combat the coronavirus since Trump hypothesized about the use of disinfectant to combat the coronavirus. “I can’t imagine why,” the president interrupted. “I can’t imagine that.” The reporter continued on to ask if Trump took responsibility for sowing confusion that has led to the rise in calls to state poison control centers. “No, I don’t,” Trump responded.

Also, to back track slightly, when Trump said on Saturday he had asked the disinfectant question “sarcastically” to reporters during the previous briefing, he 100 percent meant hypothetically.

#BREAKING: President Trump says remarks about heat, light, disinfectant were sarcastic: "I was asking a question sarcastically to reporters like you just to see what would happen." https://t.co/lPysHfFKBb pic.twitter.com/mtY7dZgNnj — The Hill (@thehill) April 24, 2020

To say it was sarcasm doesn’t even make sense in that situation.