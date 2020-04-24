Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge. We were so moved, reader, by your public demonstrations of driving trucks around and brandishing assault weapons outside Surge HQ that we’ve caved: The Surge ranking of coronavirus governors is officially reopened for business.





We’ve rarely, if ever, gotten more feedback than from our first coronavirus governors ranking in March. Never did we imagine there’d be circumstances in which people are sending livid emails about how we weren’t nice enough to their governor. You know Americans are getting cabin fever when state administrators are the hottest trend.





Not every governor is beloved, though, and we’ve tossed in a couple of muppets for fun. To those who are going to be mad at their governor not making this list—looking at you, Phil Murphy’s “P-Hive”—it’s nothing personal. It’s just that we have a whole other coast to prioritize this time.