The New York City skyline on April 9, 2020. Kena Betancur/Getty Images

New York reached a grim milestone Thursday when its number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus topped 159,000, more cases in a single state than in any other country in the world. The hardest hit American state so far jumped above the two countries—other than the U.S.—with the highest totals, Spain with 157,000 cases and Italy with 143,000. The United States, as a whole, has recorded 466,000 cases and nearly 16,600 deaths, by the tally of Johns Hopkins University. Other hotspots, by number of cases, are Germany, followed by France, China, and Iran.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday that 799 people in the state died the previous day from the virus, marking the state’s highest single-day death toll so far. Cuomo said the number of new hospitalizations in the state, however, had dropped for a second consecutive day offering hope that social distancing is preventing the virus’s spread. The shutdown of large swaths of the country has led to new, lowered projections of the death toll this week with a new model showing it could be limited to 60,000 people if social distancing policies continued through the month of May.