Trump Sons’ Romantic Partners Reportedly Receive $180,000 a Year From Reelection Campaign

Donald Trump Jr. (C) speaks with his brother Eric (2nd L) and wife Lara, as well as his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle (R) during a “Keep Iowa Great” press conference in Des Moines, IA, on February 3, 2020. JIM WATSON/Getty Images

The wife of one of Donald Trump’s sons and the girlfriend of another one are each receiving $180,000 a year from the president’s reelection campaign. But that money isn’t being handed out in the open. They’re each getting paid through the company run by Trump’s campaign manager in order to avoid the public disclosure that couldn’t be avoided if they were getting the money directly, reports HuffPost.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, and Lara Trump, Eric Trump’s wife, are each receiving $15,000 a month, two GOP sources tell HuffPost. Campaign manager Bradley Parscale is cutting the checks through his private company rather than the campaign itself. Parscale didn’t deny anything when HuffPost asked him about it. “I can pay them however I want to pay them,” Parscale said.

The fact that the sons’ better halves are getting paid for their work on the reelection campaign isn’t new. The New York Times had already reported last month that Parscale Strategy, the campaign manager’s private company, was being used to make payments to Lara Trump and Guilfoyle. In that piece, the Times described a scene in which Guilfoyle confronted Parscale about why her checks were always late. “Two people who witnessed the encounter said a contrite Mr. Parscale promised that the problem would be sorted out promptly by his wife, Candice Parscale, who handles the books on many of his ventures,” the Times reported without revealing how much they were each getting paid.

The confrontation described by the Times took place in June of last year, suggesting that the checks for Guilfoyle and Lara Trump are nothing new. The payments are another example of how “a lot of people close to Donald Trump are getting rich off of his campaign,” said Paul Ryan, a campaign finance legal expert at the watchdog group Common Cause. They’re also having fun at their expense, too. Last month, Trump donors were among the people who picked up the tab for Guilfoyle’s lavish 51st birthday party in Mar-a-Lago.