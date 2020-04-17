Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, in which we suspend reality and pretend that there’s going to be a normal presidential election in 2020.





Oh, reader. We regret to inform you that Democrats are in array. It is only April, but Joe Biden is the presumptive presidential nominee, and nearly all of the major figures within the Democratic Party are aligning behind his candidacy. Actors from across the coalition are behaving rationally and refusing to let the perfect be the enemy of the good, united in their shared focus on making Donald Trump a one-term president. How is this happening so smoothly? Where is the real Democratic Party hiding?





So this week, we’re ranking the precious wave of Joe Biden endorsements from precious Democrats in their precious plan to win the election (which … see Paragraph One). Oh, isn’t it just so great to see everyone getting along? We have a headache.