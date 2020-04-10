If Democrats’ electability-driven consensus decision to nominate Joe Biden instead of Bernie Sanders pays off later this year, Arizona will be example No. 1 as to why. The most recent poll of the state, conducted by NBC News/Marist in mid-March, found Bernie Sanders trailing Trump by 3 points, but Biden leading him by 1. That’s within the margin of error—but a Monmouth poll conducted just slightly earlier found Trump leading Sanders by 1 point and losing to Biden by 3. Biden’s brand is a less aggressive version of the centrism practiced by Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who won her statewide race by 2 points in 2018; he also has the endorsement of Astronaut Mark Kelly*, who is currently leading this cycle’s Senate race in the state. And if Biden pulls it off, he’ll win 11 electoral votes—more than he’d get, as it happens, for winning over the vaunted swing people of Wisconsin.

*Not his real title. His real title is Gabby Giffords’ Husband.