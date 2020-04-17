China Revises the Coronavirus Death Toll Up, the Economy Down

A man wearing a face mask works in a market in Wuhan, in China’s central Hubei province on April 7, 2020. HECTOR RETAMAL/Getty Images

China announced Friday it had raised the number of deaths in the country attributed to the coronavirus outbreak by nearly 40 percent bringing the nationwide fatalities to 4,632. That brings Beijing’s tally of confirmed cases in the country of more than one billion to 82,692. The additional fatalities were from Wuhan—where the global pandemic originated—and, the Chinese government says, accounted for people who died at home without seeing a doctor, as well as corrections to numbers in hospitals that were overwhelmed by the virus. Upward corrections of fatalities should be expected globally, as testing, tracking, and sheer understanding of the virus increases. The number of cases and deaths, however, is dependent on a wide range of factors that vary wildly from country to country, making it hard to compare the nature of outbreaks across borders. That said, China’s numbers should be taken with a very, very large grain of salt.

The first cases in Wuhan were officially identified in December—and the virus was possibly circulating even before that—prompting Beijing to lock down the city of more than 11 million people several weeks later, on Jan. 23. By that point, however, cases of the virus were detected across China and had spread to a handful of countries, including the U.S. Once the cat was out of the bag, China’s response was all-consuming, authoritarian, and effective. But there is virtually no chance it was able to corral the virus with such minimal damage.

Beyond the rising human cost, China reported spiraling economic numbers for the first quarter, registering its first economic contraction since 1992 when the country first started publicly reporting its quarterly GDP numbers. China’s economy contracted by nearly 7 percent over the first three months of the year. “Following a 6 percent gain in the last three months of 2019, the pullback was actually gentler than the 8.3 percent median forecast of 15 economists,” according to a poll by the Wall Street Journal. “Compared with the previous quarter, China’s GDP contracted by 9.8 percent.”