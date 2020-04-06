British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Admitted to Hospital for Coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the telephone to Queen Elizabeth II for her Weekly Audience during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic at 10 Downing Street on March 25, 2020 in London, England. WPA Pool/Getty Images

Boris Johnson, the British prime minister, was admitted to a hospital Sunday for tests as he continued to suffer symptoms 10 days after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus. The prime minister’s office characterized the admission to an undisclosed London hospital as a “precautionary step” and clarified that Johnson remains in charge of the government. The admission comes after persistent rumors that Johnson’s condition has been worsening.

Johnson, 55, is the first major government leader who is known to have contracted COVID-19. He has been in self-isolation since the diagnosis and has posted video messages on Twitter since then. His latest video came on Friday and Johnson looked tired as he revealed he still had a fever. “Although I’m feeling better and I’ve done my seven days of isolation, alas I still have one of the symptoms, a minor symptom, I still have a temperature,” he said.

Another quick update from me on our campaign against #coronavirus.



You are saving lives by staying at home, so I urge you to stick with it this weekend, even if we do have some fine weather.#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/4GHmJhxXQ0 — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 3, 2020

Johnson’s fiancée, Carrie Symonds, who is pregnant, said she had been sick with coronavirus symptoms but was not tested. Symonds said in a tweet that she was now “on the mend.”

I’ve spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of Coronavirus. I haven’t needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I’m on the mend. — Carrie Symonds (@carriesymonds) April 4, 2020

President Donald Trump commented on Johnson’s hospitalization during a news conference Sunday. “All Americans are praying for him,” Trump said. “He’s a friend of mine, he’s a great gentleman and a great leader, and as you know he went to the hospital today but I’m hopeful and sure that he’s going to be fine.”

President Trump: "I want to express our nation's well wishes to Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he wages his own personal fight with the virus." https://t.co/60hEMsKhkC pic.twitter.com/9fLpQUtRky — The Hill (@thehill) April 5, 2020

The news of Johnson’s hospitalization came on the same day as a rare television address by Queen Elizabeth II in which she urged citizens to remain “united and resolute” in fighting against the virus. “We will succeed—and that success will belong to every one of us,” she said. “We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return.”

Her Majesty The Queen addresses the UK and the Commonwealth in a special broadcast recorded at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/HjO1uiV1Tm — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 5, 2020

Around 48,000 people have been confirmed to have COVID-19 in the United Kingdom and almost 5,000 have died.