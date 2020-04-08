Bernie Sanders Drops Out of Presidential Race

Bernie Sanders at the March 15 presidential debate in D.C. Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders is dropping out of the presidential election, his campaign said Wednesday. Former Vice President Joe Biden has now become the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee.

The decision breaks with Sanders’ approach to the last presidential race, when he remained in competition with Hillary Clinton even after she had built an insurmountable lead. Over the course of a lengthy political career that included two presidential campaigns, Sanders transformed the Democratic Party, mainstreaming progressive policies such as free college and universal single-payer health care. In the 2020 presidential race, he formed a strong and clear progressive base, but the vast new electorate he promised to attract never materialized.

Just a couple of months ago, Sanders was the front-runner in the race. But poor performances in the South and among black voters caused his campaign to flag, and many moderate voters turned to Biden out of a concern that Sanders was poorly positioned to beat President Donald Trump in the general election. The coronavirus pandemic pushed electoral politics out of the public’s attention, blocking Sanders from making any kind of more dramatic move in the race.

