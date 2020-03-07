The White House Has Hired Two College Seniors to Fill Top Posts in Recent Weeks

President Donald Trump makes his way to board Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. on March 6, 2020. MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

In recent weeks, the White House has tapped two college seniors to take on key roles in the administration as there seems to be a premium on loyalty above all else. The most recent hire is Anthony Labruna, who is scheduled to start on Monday as deputy White house liaison at the Department of Commerce, according to Politico.

Some in the department are reportedly “pretty concerned” that someone who is so young and inexperienced will take over a job that involves filling political vacancies with qualified people. “It’s not a job that you take a kid who doesn’t know anything about the government,” a source said. Labruna is set to graduate from Iowa State University in early May and had worked on Trump’s 2020 Iowa campaign.

According to his Facebook page, Labruna is 22, which would make him one year younger than James Bacon, who was tapped late last month to be one of the top officials in the Presidential Personnel Office. Bacon, a senior at George Washington University, was set to take the role of director of operations at the Presidential Personnel Office. Bacon does seem to have a bit more experience in the government, having worked in the Department of Transportation and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Bacon’s work on Trump’s campaign is what caused him to delay his graduation, according to an official. The job had previously ben filled by Katja Bullock, who was in her late 70s.

Following the impeachment battle, Trump has told some of his most trustworthy officials to get rid of anyone who could be part of the “deep state” and fill top position with loyalists.