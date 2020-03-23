Trump Responds to News Mitt Romney Is in Self-Quarantine: “Gee, That’s Too Bad”

President Donald Trump speaks at the daily coronavirus briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on March 22, 2020 in Washington, D.C. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Two Republican senators are self-quarantining after Sen. Rand Paul became the first senator to test positive for the new coronavirus. And President Donald Trump seemed to make light of the situation as he appeared to enjoy that Sen. Mitt Romney is one of them. “Romney’s in isolation?” Trump asked reporters at a news conference Sunday. “Gee. That’s too bad.” The reporter asked the president if he could “detect sarcasm” in his voice. “No,” Trump answered. “None whatsoever.”

“I think it was quite a while ago,” Trump tells ABC News when asked when he last had contact with Rand Paul, who tested positive for COVID-19.



“Romney’s in isolation? Gee, that’s too bad,” Trump adds about Romney being among senators self-quarantining. https://t.co/YL2iazzYuq pic.twitter.com/Rkphe82Mox — ABC News (@ABC) March 22, 2020

Trump also said he thought “it was quite a while ago” that he had his last contact with Paul.

Trump has repeatedly sparred with Romney, particularly after the Utah senator became the lone Republican to vote to convict him of abuse of power last month.

Romney and Sen. Mike Lee, also of Utah, said they would self-quarantine Sunday after news of Paul’s diagnosis. Sens. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) and Rick Scott (R-Fla.) are also in self-quarantine after contact with individuals who tested positive.

Many were decidedly not amused by Trump’s apparent sarcasm in relation to coronavirus self-isolation. “Super funny joke!” wrote MSNBC host Chris Hayes. “One of our incredible colleagues died from this on Friday.”

Deeply saddened by this news. Larry was the audio technician for the @NBCnews team dispatched to cover my 2012 campaign. He was a special part of the Romney Rambler family. Ann and I send our prayers to Larry’s wife, Crystal, his sons, and loved ones. https://t.co/sayaequM5X — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) March 21, 2020