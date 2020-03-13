Coronavirus Was Once Metaphorically Circling the White House. Now It Literally Is.

For weeks the coronavirus has been circling the Trump administration metaphorically, now it is literally inching closer to the White House with a spate of interactions by the president and his advisors with individuals that have gone on to test positive for the virus. Among the recent cases is the press secretary of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who tested positive for coronavirus days after meetings with Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Fabio Wajngarten accompanied the Bolsonaro delegation, posed for photos standing shoulder to shoulder with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
Wajngarten, the man in the glasses behind Trump’s left shoulder, was also shown in a video standing in close proximity to Trump, as the two leaders spoke to a crowd, implying that the Brazilian aide spent an extended period of time in Trump’s immediate orbit.
In addition, Wajngarten attended a birthday party for Trump campaign advise Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is also Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend. Both the president and Trump Jr. attended the party. The populist Brazilian leader, like Trump, had cast doubt on the severity of the coronavirus. Bolsonaro, however, has been tested and is reportedly awaiting results; the White House maintains that neither Trump nor Pence have been tested. Two Republican senators that attended the meetings, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham and Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, said they will both be self-quarantining in response to their potential contact with Wajngarten.
Elsewhere in the administration, a member of the Australian cabinet, Peter Dutton, tested positive for the virus Friday, a week after conducting high-profile meetings in Washington, D.C. with Attorney General Bill Barr and Ivanka Trump.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he will go into isolation for 14 days after his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, tested positive for coronavirus following a recent trip to London. The prime minister is not showing symptoms.