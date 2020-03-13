Coronavirus Was Once Metaphorically Circling the White House. Now It Literally Is.

Days after President Trump met with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro March 7 at Mar-a-Lago, a top Brazilian aide tested positive for coronavirus. JIM WATSON/Getty Images

For weeks the coronavirus has been circling the Trump administration metaphorically, now it is literally inching closer to the White House with a spate of interactions by the president and his advisors with individuals that have gone on to test positive for the virus. Among the recent cases is the press secretary of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who tested positive for coronavirus days after meetings with Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Fabio Wajngarten accompanied the Bolsonaro delegation, posed for photos standing shoulder to shoulder with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

The guy standing to Trump’s left just tested positive for coronavirus, according to Brazilian media. Fabio Wajngarten posted this photo, taken during meetings at Mar-a-Lago, five days ago. pic.twitter.com/qioU4qIlxl — Gabriel Stargardter (@gabstargardter) March 12, 2020

Wajngarten, the man in the glasses behind Trump’s left shoulder, was also shown in a video standing in close proximity to Trump, as the two leaders spoke to a crowd, implying that the Brazilian aide spent an extended period of time in Trump’s immediate orbit.

In addition, Wajngarten attended a birthday party for Trump campaign advise Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is also Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend. Both the president and Trump Jr. attended the party. The populist Brazilian leader, like Trump, had cast doubt on the severity of the coronavirus. Bolsonaro, however, has been tested and is reportedly awaiting results; the White House maintains that neither Trump nor Pence have been tested. Two Republican senators that attended the meetings, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham and Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, said they will both be self-quarantining in response to their potential contact with Wajngarten.

Elsewhere in the administration, a member of the Australian cabinet, Peter Dutton, tested positive for the virus Friday, a week after conducting high-profile meetings in Washington, D.C. with Attorney General Bill Barr and Ivanka Trump.

Yesterday 🇦🇺 Home Affairs @PeterDutton_MP joins @IvankaTrump, Attorney General Barr & our five eyes partners 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇨🇦🇳🇿 to fight online child exploitation. We heard from 9 brave survivors & announced principles that technology companies should implement to protect children online pic.twitter.com/3ifeJnGJPI — Australia in the US 🇦🇺🇺🇸 (@AusintheUS) March 6, 2020

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he will go into isolation for 14 days after his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, tested positive for coronavirus following a recent trip to London. The prime minister is not showing symptoms.