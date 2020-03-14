Trump Says He Was Tested for the Coronavirus

President Donald Trump briefs the press on the latest coronavirus news at the White House on Saturday. Jim Watson/Getty Images

At a press conference Saturday, President Donald Trump said he had been tested for the novel coronavirus. He said he expected results from the test in a day or two.

Trump has been exposed to at least two people who have tested positive. Both had been with him at Mar-a-Lago. “I decided I should, based on the press conference yesterday,” he said. “People were asking, did I take the test?”

Recently, the White House has started checking the temperatures of anyone, including reporters, coming in close contact with Trump or Vice President Mike Pence.

At the briefing, Pence also announced that the current travel restrictions on continental Europe would be extended to the U.K. and Ireland on Monday at midnight. American citizens and legal residents will be allowed to return home. Trump also said he was considering domestic travel limitations to some domestic locations.

Trump said Saturday that he had been tested for the coronavirus on Friday night. Around midnight Friday night, the White House released a letter from the president’s doctor saying that Trump did not need to be tested.

At Saturday’s press conference, reporters asked Trump why he had sent “mixed messages” by shaking hands with officials and executives who attended a press conference he gave Friday against the advice of public health experts. Trump said he was a “non-hand-shaker for the most part” and blamed his actions on habit but agreed that “shaking hands is not a great thing to be doing right now.”

Saturday morning, Trump tweeted simply: “SOCIAL DISTANCING!”

At Saturday’s press conference, Tony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, also said that the U.S. has now had more than 2,200 confirmed coronavirus cases and 50 deaths. The virus has been reported in 49 states as well as D.C. and Puerto Rico. “We have not reached our peak,” he said. “We will see more suffering and death, predominantly, as the vice president said, among the vulnerables in our society.”