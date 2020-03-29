Trump Brags About His TV Ratings as Coronavirus Death Toll Keeps Climbing

President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden for the daily coronavirus briefing at the White House on March 29, 2020 in Washington, D.C. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

As the coronavirus crisis continues engulfing the United States, President Donald Trump thought that the best use of his time on Sunday afternoon was to go on a tweetstorm against the media that included patting himself on the back for the TV ratings of his news conferences lately. It all started with the commander in chief blasting the “Lamestream Media” and claiming that the public does not approve of how they have been covering the coronavirus crisis.

The Lamestream Media wants us to fail. That will NEVER happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

Polls are showing tremendous disapproval of Lamestream Media coverage of the Virus crisis. The Fake News just hasn’t figured that out yet! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

Trump then went on to cite a New York Times article, writing that his news conferences are receiving “Bachelor finale, Monday Night Football type numbers.” (That wasn’t a direct quote, but the article does mention both of those.) The president then went on to selectively quote from the piece by Michael Grynbaum. But he focused on the ratings part and completely neglected the crux of the piece that questioned whether networks should carry the president’s news conferences live considering he spreads so much misinformation about the COVID-19 outbreak.

Because the “Ratings” of my News Conferences etc. are so high, “Bachelor finale, Monday Night Football type numbers” according to the @nytimes, the Lamestream Media is going CRAZY. “Trump is reaching too many people, we must stop him.” said one lunatic. See you at 5:00 P.M.! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

...On Monday, nearly 12.2 million people watched Mr. Trump’s briefing on CNN, Fox News and MSNBC, according to Nielsen — ‘Monday Night Football’ numbers. Millions more are watching on ABC, CBS, NBC and online streaming sites, and the audience is expanding. On Monday, Fox News... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

...The CBS News poll said 13 percent of Republicans trusted the news media for information about the virus.” Michael M. Grynbaum @NYTimes — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

Many were quick to criticize Trump for his focus on TV ratings as the death toll from the virus kept climbing. The number of confirmed cases in the United States rose to at least 135,738 on Sunday and the death toll increased to 2,391. In New York, the number of deaths shot up 237 from a day earlier to a total of 965 while the number of confirmed cases soared 7,200 to 59,513. “This is not about your ratings, Mr. President!” Valerie Jarrett, a former adviser to former President Barack Obama, tweeted. “This is not a reality tv show. For countless Americans this is our reality.” Joe Lockhart, who was a press secretary to former President Bill Clinton, said Trump “said the quiet part out loud again” and called it “SAD to see a President acting or even thinking this way.” CNN’s Jake Tapper pointed out that Trump was tweeting about ratings shortly after Dr. Anthony Fauci said COVID-19 deaths in the United States could reach as high as 200,000.

People are dying and everyone is scared. So many heroes are selflessly working to attend to our health and safety, and make essential goods and services available. This is not about your ratings , Mr. President! https://t.co/eCHNYk2Ptv — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) March 29, 2020

You said the quiet part out loud again. You've got a hit on your hand and play it right, more drama and cliffhangers, you'll get renewed for another season. SAD to see a President acting or even thinking this way. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) March 29, 2020

Dr. Fauci told me today that the coronavirus could kill anywhere from 100,000 to 200,000 Americans, and infect millions more. Americans.



The president is tweeting about TV ratings for press conferences. https://t.co/bxGaBsOww9 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 29, 2020