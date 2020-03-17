Tom Brady Announces He’s Leaving the New England Patriots

New England Patriots’ Tom Brady during the Super Bowl victory parade in February 2019 in Boston. Billie Weiss/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady announced on social media Tuesday morning that he is leaving the franchise he led to six Super Bowls. “Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments,” Brady wrote in a message to everyone involved with the team. The 42-year-old who has spent 20 years with the Patriots had indicated he would like to keep playing but was vague in his online statements about what his departure from New England meant for his future. “I don’t know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage of my life and career,” Brady wrote in a message to fans.

FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020