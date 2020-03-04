Super Tuesday Results Live Blog: Which Near-Octogenarian Will Triumph?

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders at the Democratic debate in Charleston, South Carolina on Feb. 25. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Tuesday, Tuesday, Tuesday! Keep checking here all night for results from, and pithy commentary on, the fourteen state primaries that are wrapping up. (Click here for the last pre-vote polling by Data for Progress, whose surveys have been heralded for their accuracy thusfar during primary season.)

7:50 p.m.: Multiple networks are calling North Carolina for Biden, which he was expected to win, though the speed of the call is ominous for Sanders.

As to why Biden seems to be doing so well tonight … well, maybe it’s this?

High praise from a BBC reporter for the "far more disciplined" post-South Carolina Joe Biden: "He's reading his speeches, he's finishing his sentences, he's completing his thoughts." — Harry Shearer (@theharryshearer) March 3, 2020

Catch the fever!

7:20 p.m.: Reading Jim Newell’s Super Tuesday preview—interesting stuff! Apparently Sanders is strong in Colorado, Maine, and Utah—three states that, with the exception of Utah, have all held multi-night Phish concert events that are remembered fondly by fans. Sadly, Utah has not hosted even a one-off Phish concert since 2003.

7:10 p.m.: Polls just closed in Virginia and Vermont, and pretty much every outlet that does projections is saying that, as expected, Joe Biden won Virginia and Bernie Sanders won Vermont. Analysts believe these results speak to a growing Dave Matthews Band vs. Phish divide in the Democratic Party which could cause things to “get ugly” at the Democratic National Convention’s traditional hacky-sack kickoff event this summer.