Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar at a campaign event in Dallas on Monday. Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Just in time for Super Tuesday, one of the biggest election days of the primary, the Democratic field has been spectacularly reshuffled. After Joe Biden’s commanding victory in South Carolina on Saturday, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the race within 24 hours of each other. Moderates are now rallying behind Biden to rival front-runner Bernie Sanders, and even Elizabeth Warren and Michael Bloomberg supporters haven’t lost hope yet. More than a thousand delegates across 14 states are up for grabs today—but until the results start coming in, speculation is a fool’s game.

To guide you through the Super Tuesday results, we’ve rounded up the top liberal and conservative commentators below. You’ll see liberal tweets on the left and conservative tweets on the right.

