The Biggest Problem in America, According to Its Prisoners

In our first-of-its-kind political survey inside prisons, Slate and the Marshall Project asked respondents three open-ended questions: What do you think is the most important problem facing the country today? How much does your race affect your political views? Have your political views changed since being incarcerated?

Respondents told us how they’ve relied on—and sometimes come to disagree with—opinions of friends or family members. One man told us, for example, that his mother read him the news over FaceTime. Some said they had become more political just by virtue of having more time to read the news—one wrote that he primarily got his news from NPR’s Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me and Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update. The more than 8,000 voices behind the statistics expressed nuanced and provocative thoughts on the state of the world. (This survey was distributed in December, before several candidates dropped out.)

Here are some of their answers.

