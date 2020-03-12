The 50th—which, as currently drawn, extends from San Diego’s suburbs out into some beautiful but unforgiving desert country where two friends of mine once got married—was once represented by Republican Duke Cunningham, who resigned in 2005 after pleading guilty to having received more than $2 million in bribes from defense contractors. Other parts of the San Diego area that are now included in the district were once represented by Republican Duncan L. Hunter, who was found to have written 399 checks for money he didn't have during the 1980s “Rubbergate” scandal. (He was never charged with a crime.) Hunter was succeeded in Congress by his son, Republican Duncan D. Hunter; Hunter won reelection in the 50th in 2018 despite being under indictment for egregious personal misuse of campaign funds but accepted a plea agreement and resigned this January. In California’s March 3 “jungle primary,” one of the two candidates who qualified for November’s runoff to fill the seat was Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar, who lost to Hunter by just 3 percentage points in 2018. The other ... was longtime San Diego–area congressman Darrell Issa, who was once convicted of carrying an unregistered handgun, indicted (but not convicted) for stealing a car, and suspected (but never charged) of burning down a car alarm factory for the insurance money. Campa-Najjar should probably consider robbing a bank just to show his potential constituents that he means business.