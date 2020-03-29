Jeanine Pirro Pushes Back Against Social Media Speculation She Was Drunk on Fox News Show

Jeanine Pirro arrives for a meeting with then-President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower on January 13, 2017 in New York. BRYAN R. SMITH/Getty Images

There was something off about Jeanine Pirro’s weekly Fox News show from the beginning. Fox News anchor Jackie Ibanez covered for the Saturday night host for the first 15 minutes of the show. And when Pirro finally appeared, blaming “technical difficulties,” she seemed a bit off. The normally perfectly coiffed Pirro appeared disheveled and many on social media said she appeared to be slurring her words—and even appeared to be nodding off at one point—leading to widespread speculation she had been drinking before going on air. Several were also quick to note that Pirro had an uncanny similarity to Cecily Strong’s impression of her on Saturday Night Live.

OMG. What is Fox News doing putting someone on the air in the condition? https://t.co/N0dPciYAaU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 29, 2020

At one point a heavily inebriated Judge Jeanine is slowly nodding off while her guest talks. A quick-thinking producer gets her off screen by throwing up a graphic of "mental health tips." The first tip is "AVOID NAPS"!!!! pic.twitter.com/h16JkzldrH — John Teti (@johnteti) March 29, 2020

Has anyone noticed that a number of Trump's most passionate fans ("Judge" Jeanine, Giuliani, Kudlow) often appear to be drunk as a skunk when they defend him on TV? https://t.co/mlKghFoKSB — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) March 29, 2020

New name for show: Happy Hour with Judge Jeanine. — Mike Lupica (@MikeLupica) March 29, 2020

I honestly thought #SNL took it too far with this parody of #JeaninePirro being hammered drunk... then I realized, this isn’t SNL, this is actually Jeanine plastered live on #FoxNews 🤦🏻‍♂️pic.twitter.com/xO6NBwaFVE — SpreadTruth (@SpreadTruth) March 29, 2020

In honor of drunk Judge Jeanine Pirro this #SNL skit feels hilariously apropos pic.twitter.com/rxCWoBwh2x — jelevision (@jelevision) March 29, 2020

Fox News said on Saturday that Pirro was “broadcasting from her home for the first time” on Saturday and faced several technical difficulties that “impacted the quality of her show, including the loss of a teleprompter.” A source also tells The Wrap that Pirro did her own hair and makeup as more people are staying at home due to protocols set up to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

Pirro also spoke up, responding to a couple of mocking tweets, saying her hair was not neat and tidy because of a piece of audio equipment in her ear that was “grabbing” her hair “and no staff around to notice.” Pirro added that she was in a truck that “had no connection, no visual and no teleprompter.” She also tweeted back to a critic: “Keep hating. U wear it well.”

No that’s an ifb grabbing my hair and no staff around to notice. I was in a truck where that was not prepared to broadcast bec we had no connection , no visual and no teleprompter. — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) March 29, 2020

Keep hating. U wear it well. — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) March 29, 2020