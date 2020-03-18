Do you remember early aughts nu-metal band Trapt? Of course you do. They were on your high school wrestling team playlists and probably an x-treme yogurt commercial or two. You’ve almost certainly heard their 2002 hit single “Headstrong.”

It’s what the band was best known for—until today. But now, after sending out roughly 900 tweets in 48 hours (which accounts for one-fifth of their total tweet output) , Trapt will be remembered first and foremost for an absolutely spectacular Twitter meltdown the likes of which we haven’t seen since Smash Mouth. As far as I can tell, the tirade began when they responded to tweets from civil rights activist Talbert Swan and noted Chris Chris Evans

Oh it’s THE authority on victim mentality! Made a career of that, 😂 — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 16, 2020

Stfu! Trump made the decision to close off travel from China early on! Europe didn’t do this! That is the SOLE reason the US doesn’t have bodies piling up and hospitals being overrun with the system about to fail, as is case in Italy. You should be thankful he made that decision! — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 16, 2020

You can see where this is going.

Of course, no one should have to wade through Trapt’s entire two-day output, so join me as we attempt to go through some of the highlights of a pro-Trump, anti-victim-mentality tantrum from the poor man’s Drowning Pool. Because if anything can heal our fractured nation in this time of great uncertainty, it’s watching Trapt absolutely lose it.

Do you need a podium to announce this victimhood? I sell them.... 349 bucks. It’s a tall one. — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 16, 2020

Naw, we’re loving our tax breaks, secure border and new trade deals! 👍 — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 17, 2020

Seriously?! It originated out of China! Just as with the “African” swine flu that decimated your pork industry, what we are dealing with here is a Chinese coronavirus! It’s not racism to state the origin of a virus. Ridiculous🤦🏻‍♂️ — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 17, 2020

We beat em by a million on Pandora. They beat us on Spotify. Both bands are doing great. You on the other hand, your parents are so damn disappointed in you... You’re such a sorry excuse for a man. — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 17, 2020

Really? And what makes you think anything I said is not protected speech. You really are an echo chamber living snowflake aren’t you? Glad idiots like you are not in charge. You self hating douchebag — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 17, 2020

Nickelback is amazingly successful. That’s not an insult🤦🏻‍♂️ You have to be the biggest loser idiot on twitter — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 17, 2020

How about.... shut the fuck up🤷🏻‍♂️ I’ll say whatever I want... — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 17, 2020

What you need to do is get a job and start paying taxes, and move out of mommy and daddy’s basement. I’ve paying loads of taxes since I was 23... going on 16 years with the same amazing job! Get a life man... hurry up! — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 17, 2020

While the band clearly has an interest in a variety of subjects, a few patterns did begin to emerge. A continued war on shoulder chips, for one.

I don’t care. I also don’t care if you continue to carry that chip on your shoulder the rest of your life. It’s your life. Do with it what you will. I can’t stop ya. No one can. You are not oppressed bud.... You never were... Stop being a victim and pointing your finger at others — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 17, 2020

2 million Spotify and 2.6 million Pandora users mean I will make more money on any given weekend than you will make all year. Maybe stop being a virtue signaling victim with a massive chip on his shoulder and you might do bigger things🤷🏻‍♂️ — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 18, 2020

Okay ya crybaby victims🤷🏻‍♂️ It’s your life... Ruin it by constantly holding that imaginary chip on your shoulder. The people who came before you decades ago made real change. You are doing nothing about anything. Seriously you have done nothing but enable victim mentality — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 18, 2020

We’re not tired of it. We don’t listen anymore. Been over 50 years since the Civil rights act was passed! Move the fuck on and knock that damn chip of your shoulder. Or not, your life. You can be a victim pointing you finger at everyone but yourself your whole life. Don’t care — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 18, 2020

That chip has been and will forever weigh you down. Sad.... — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 17, 2020

You see what she did? She decided she is no longer going to be a victim and is going to spread that message. Kanye doing the same thing. Join them or stay weighed down by that chip on your shoulder🤷🏻‍♂️ I don’t give a fuck what you do. — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 17, 2020

Get that chip off ya shoulder, I said get that chip off ya shoulder..... it’s my new song for you bishop! — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 17, 2020

Okay, let that chip weigh you down forever. Won’t matter to me.... — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 17, 2020

Again, that chip is always going to weigh you down.... It’s your life bud.. I couldn’t care less.. — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 17, 2020

Did you know that Trapt has 2 million Spotify and 2.6 million Pandora listeners? You do now!

Sorry 2 million Spotify and 2.6 million Pandora listeners give us a great career doing what we love! Very thankful I get to do this for a living! Your pathetic meaningless existence will never compare to mine and you will never amount to anything and you know it🤷🏻‍♂️ — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 18, 2020

Sorry 2 million Spotify and 2.6 million Pandora listeners give us a great career doing what we love! Very thankful I get to do this for a living! — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 18, 2020

Sorry 2 million Spotify and 2.6 million Pandora listeners give us a great career doing what we love! Very thankful I get to do this for a living! Your pathetic meaningless fat ass waste of space will never amount to anything and you know it🤷🏻‍♂️ — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 18, 2020

Look at you! 😂 You think anyone gives a shit about you? We got 2 million Spotify and 2.6 million Pandora listeners give us a great career doing what we love! Very thankful I get to do this for a living! Your pathetic meaningless existence will never amount to anything... — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 18, 2020

We have 2 mil spotify and 2.6 mil Pandora users, right at this moment, who listen to everything we ever made because a major label made Headstrong a classic! It’s great to able to do what you love and make a great living at it. Sorry that won’t ever happen for you🤷🏻‍♂️ — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 18, 2020

We have 2 mil spotify and 2.6 mil Pandora users, right at this moment, who listen to everything we ever made because a major label made Headstrong a classic! It’s great to able to do what you love and make a great living at it. Sorry that won’t ever happen in your pathetic life — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 18, 2020

Sorry, millions of Spotify and Pandora users listening to TRAPT every day means I will forever be 1000x more successful than you forever🤷🏻‍♂️ — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 18, 2020

At this moment, 2 million Spotify and 2.6 million Pandora listeners are all we need to live an amazing life doing what we love. Sorry that pisses you off so much, 😂 — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 18, 2020

Stfu you self hating 💯 white douchebag. You hate your parents too. You’re a disgrace. We got 2 million Spotify and 2.6 million Pandora users helping us live our dreams our year after year. You should actually go out and get a real job and start contributing, you absolute loser. — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 18, 2020

Nothing, however, gets Trapt quite as fired up as railing against the victim mentality and virtue signaling of our modern era.

You hate yourself and you hate your family for not paying attention to you. You sympathize with that victim mentality. Just a lil dumb 💯 white girl.... — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 18, 2020

Oh and NO GROUP OF PEOPLE IN THE US IS BEING OPPRESSED IN THE YEAR 2020! Stop being a fucking victim. — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 18, 2020

Sorry bud, we have a great cross section of normal Americans of all races, religions and orientations. We just preach about NOT being a victim. So that’s all that I’m promoting here. — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 18, 2020

I don’t care about your non existent hardships and plight. You can be a victim all you want. Makes no difference to me.... — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 18, 2020

Whaaaa whaaaaa whaaaa, ya crybaby victim.... Civil rights act was passed over 50 years ago. Move the fuck on! — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 18, 2020

😂, I bet you are a 💯 White not trying to virtue signal to make friends... It won’t get you invited to the BBQ — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 18, 2020

Okay ya crybaby victims🤷🏻‍♂️ It’s your life... Ruin it by constantly holding that imaginary chip on your shoulder. The people who came before you decades ago made real change. You are doing nothing about anything. Seriously you have done nothing but enable victim mentality — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 18, 2020

Whaaaaaa!! I’m a victim, I’m a victim, whaaaaa... yet none of that affected YOU at all. Gtfoh with that baby shit! — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 17, 2020

😂, stfu you lonely Bernie beard... Virtue signaling will not make you friends. You will always be the loser you were growing up. Twitter will not help you — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 18, 2020

😂 , bro you are an anonymous coward who is totally ashamed of himself because your family wants nothing to do with you. You have disappointed them so many times. Virtue signaling will never get you invited to the BBQ. You will forever be a crybaby victim who is a loser — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 18, 2020

Another self hating white boy, 😂 Your family must be real disappointed in you. You only hate them because they didn’t give you attention. It’s not their fault that you are an easily brainwashed follower. Do something with your pathetic life other than virtue signal. — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 18, 2020

All you’re doing is kissing left wing main stream media’s ass... very SAFE career move for you! Such a rebel, Dick! Fact is the “Chinese” virus came from... wouldn’t you know it, Wuhan China! Just like China calls “African” swine flu that decimated China’s pig pop. #virtuesignal — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 18, 2020

OK!

In the process of writing this post, Trapt sent roughly 150 additional tweets with no apparent plan to slow down any time soon.

We always post through it... — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 18, 2020

We wish them the best of luck.