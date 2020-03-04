Look, it’s a little bit like a whole lot of things that people didn’t know before this guy became president, until he started to take it away.

And they started to take it away, and he said, “Whoa, wait a minute, man, look what that’s done.” He’s changed the CAFE standards. We’re not going to meet those standards. Well, that means boom. He’s done this. It means bang. Everybody knows now, knows what he has done, and it’s raised the ante significantly.

No one can any longer—I remember when I introduced that bill back in 1986. They said, “What the hell are you talking about, Biden? What’s the crisis?” Well, it wasn’t—we didn’t have Superstorm Sandy at the time. We didn’t have all these things that are occurring that people now know and were predicted they would occur. We weren’t losing species that, in fact, we find are not going to be able to—where they’ll never return.

I mean, there’s a whole range of things. Look what’s happening right now in the Amazon. The Amazon is a natural carbon sink. It absorbs more CO2 in the air, from the air than if we took every single automobile off the road in the United States of America. What’s going on? Nothing. Nothing.

We’re talking about $2 million. We should be organizing the world, demanding the change. That’s—there are the things I have done internationally. We need a diplomat in chief, as well, to be able to put this together. That’s in my wheelhouse. I’ve done that my whole career.