Newly Energized Biden Takes Aim at Sanders After South Carolina Victory

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a worship event at the Brown Chapel AME Church on March 1, 2020 in Selma, Alabama. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden is coming out swinging after his decisive victory in South Carolina on Saturday. Winning a little under 50 percent of the vote has allowed Biden to portray himself as the leading challenger to Sen. Bernie Sanders ahead of the crucial Super Tuesday primaries and the former vice president did not waste any time in making his case on Sunday. Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press, Biden said that Sanders’ ideas are “very controversial” and he would lose to President Donald Trump. The former vice president said that the Vermont senator hasn’t been vetted as much as he has, and once people get a closer look they may not like what they see. “Everybody’s going to look at Bernie’s record as closely as they’ve looked at mine over the last five months, and I think they’re going to see some stark differences in where we stand,” he said.

WATCH: Former VP @JoeBiden says Bernie Sanders’ positions are “very controversial” and would lead to a big loss. #MTP



Biden: “Everybody is going to look at Bernie’s record as closely as they have looked at mine … and see some stark differences.” pic.twitter.com/x73IRXPMoG — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) March 1, 2020

Biden also dismissed the idea that Sanders’ large crowds means he could increase turnout in a general election. “People aren’t looking for a revolution,” Biden said on CNN’s State of the Union. “They’re looking for results and getting things done. The former vice president added that “Bernie doesn’t have a very good track record of getting things done in the U.S. Congress, in the U.S. Senate” and dismissed many of his ideas as “very much pie in the sky.”

Joe Biden on Bernie Sanders: “People aren’t looking for revolution.. they’re looking for who can not only beat Donald Trump, but who can keep a Democratic House of Representatives and who can bring along a Democratic Senate.” #CNNSOTUhttps://t.co/I479uasMgZ pic.twitter.com/gsHt8qK0xB — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) March 1, 2020

Sadmers, however, insisted that he had the key to increase voter turnout and win the White House. “In order to beat Trump, we are going to need the largest voter turnout in the history of this country,” Sanders said on ABC’s This Week. “And I don’t think you can do that unless you have a message that appeals to the working class and the middle class in this country, who have been ignored too long by the political establishment, of which Joe Biden is part of.”

In terms of fundraising at least, Biden was still decidedly coming from behind ahead of Super Tuesday. The former vice president said he raised around $17 million in February, which was significantly less than the $46 million that Sanders raised and even less than the $29 million that Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she raised during that time. Sanders said that the money he has managed to raise shows why he is well positioned to beat Trump. “I think we are the strongest campaign to defeat Trump because of the nature of our grassroots movement,” Sanders said on CBS’ Face the Nation. “We will have more than enough money through individual contributions from the middle class and working families of this country to defeat Trump.”

.@BernieSanders: "We will have more than enough money" from working class people "to defeat trump" pic.twitter.com/RXxfSopptG — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 1, 2020