Ohio Closes Polls as States Struggle With Virus and Primary Voting

A resident votes in an empty polling place inside of the Chicago High School for the Arts on March 17. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Late on Monday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine closed polling sites for his state’s Tuesday primary, citing the risk that voters and poll workers, who skew elderly, could contract the coronavirus if the election went forward as scheduled. Voting will be extended until June.

Three other states with primaries on Tuesday—Arizona, Illinois and Florida—are still carrying out their elections, despite warnings from health officials and organizational breakdowns brought on by the pandemic. At least one Democratic presidential candidate has encouraged citizens to show up to the polls anyway, regardless of President Donald Trump having declared a national emergency, counties in at least one state instituting “shelter-in-place” orders, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention emphatically pleading with people to stay home.

Officials in these three states have said that Tuesday’s primaries will go on due to the fact that polling places have been chosen, poll workers have been employed, and other logistical considerations.

Ohio’s postponement came after a last-minute back-and-forth between the governor and the state judiciary. Franklin County Judge Richard Frye denied a last minute action by the state to postpone the election, saying the late change might confuse and suppress voters. Frye added that there was no medical evidence the pandemic would be over in June.

The state responded with an order from the health department closing polling sites. The order “shall take effect immediately and remain in full force and effect until the State of Emergency declared by the governor no longer exists” or the health department director modifies the order.

Here is the three-page order signed tonight by @OHdeptofhealth Director @DrAmyActon that closes all polling locations in #Ohio due to the risk of #COVID19 faced by both voters and poll workers. #COVID19OhioReady pic.twitter.com/XRd4zJH4so — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 17, 2020

“During this time when we face an unprecedented public health crisis, to conduct an election tomorrow would force poll workers and voters to place themselves at an unacceptable health risk of contracting coronavirus,” said DeWine in a statement. “As such, Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will order the polls closed as a health emergency. While the polls will be closed tomorrow, Secretary of State Frank LaRose will seek a remedy through the courts to extend voting options so that every voter who wants to vote will be granted that opportunity.”

BREAKING: Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio announces that voting be extended until June 2nd, that no in-person voting occur tomorrow.



"It is clear that tomorrows in person voting does not conform and cannot conform with these CDC guidelines. We cannot conduct this election tomorrow." — Nick Corasaniti (@NYTnickc) March 16, 2020

The legal battle went up to the Ohio Supreme Court, where four judges issued an unanimous, unsigned ruling refusing to stop the state from closing polls. (Three judges—two of whom are up for reelection and another who is DeWine’s son—recused themselves from the vote.)

The governors of Arizona, Florida, and Illinois, meanwhile, opted to try to hold their elections. The result has been widespread disruption: At least 80 polling sites have been shuttered in Arizona, and Florida has resorted to calling on Sheriff’s deputies to staff polling sites. Illinois’ Election Day, in particular, has been chaotic, with polling sites closing at the last minute and a workers facing a lack of cleaning supplies.

Yesterday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker limited crowd sizes in the state to less than 50 but did not cancel the primary, despite there being room in the state’s statutes that would have allowed him to institute voting by mail in the event of a national emergency.

Election Day so far: 5/8 election staff are elderly, we were provided with no cleaning supplies, we are missing an ENTIRE blue box (meaning anyone who comes to this precinct cannot vote), we are missing 2 election judges & nobody is answering our calls. pic.twitter.com/aPfmZ5McCt — rebecca 🌹🔥 (@rebeccapearl21) March 17, 2020

@JBPritzker This is the extent of the safety/cleaning supplies at my polling place where I’m an election judge for the next 13+ hours. Should be an all mail-in primary with extended voting for two weeks. #primaryfail #vote2020 #covid19 #IllinoisPrimary #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/Yw9t2JUBY0 — Ross Evan Freedman (@vanityproject) March 17, 2020

Cook County has seen reports of polling sites not having required equipment or poll workers. At least 850 of the county’s election judges, roughly 10 percent, opted out of their duties before polls opened, and at least 50 polling sites were relocated. There have also been reports of a depressed turnout, a reaction that worried election experts.

Poll workers were encouraged by Cook County clerk Karen Yarborough to mark the floor in six foot increments, the amount of distance the CDC says is needed to tamp down the spread of the virus. The state Board of Elections tweeted that “physically healthy and capable voters” should help out overwhelmed polling places.

At least four other states with nominating contests scheduled in upcoming weeks—Maryland, Louisiana, Georgia and Kentucky—have postponed their primaries preemptively. Puerto Rico has asked its legislature to push back their primary as well, while Wyoming has canceled in-person caucusing and encouraged voters to mail or drop off ballots.