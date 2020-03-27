Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, where this time we’re ranking the most boring species of politician found in the natural world, except for when there’s a pandemic out there: governors.





Governors—or as I like to call them, Coronavirus Governors—have been getting so much attention in the media during this crisis for a few reasons. One, there’s no national leadership to compete with. Two, they’re the ones actually dealing with the situation on the ground with limited resources, and don’t have the luxury of time to tweet nonsense from the toilet for four hours each morning about how the dental implant magnate from Palm Beach County thinks the coronavirus is a hoax. There’s also not much space for ideology when you’re managing a crisis, and among the most effective governors, we’ve seen the responses flatten the partisan divide.





Be forewarned: This is a praise-heavy edition of the Surge, something it gives us no pleasure to report. But it’s not all bad news: We leave space for making fun of Ron DeSantis too.