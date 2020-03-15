And then there were two—and a pandemic. Sunday night’s Democratic debate between former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was moved from Phoenix to a CNN television studio in D.C. after the coronavirus introduced a nationwide scramble to “flatten the curve.” Moderators Dana Bash, Jake Tapper, and Ilia Calderón will likely question the two candidates on the crisis and how it’s exposing major cracks in American policies. To guide you through the debate, which is co-hosted by CNN and Univision, we’ve rounded up top liberal and conservative commentators below. You’ll see liberal tweets on the left and conservative tweets on the right.

