"If I annoyed somebody or hurt somebody, I apologize. I can't go rewrite history; I can only tell you now it is a different world," says Michael Bloomberg in response to claims about his treatment of some female employees in the early years of his company.

Former New York City Mayor faces a number of criticisms of his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for president, high among them are sexual harassment claims—concealed by nondisclosure agreements—at the company he’s overseen for decades. As a businessman, the 78-year-old Bloomberg had a documented penchant for profane, sexist comments on business (and life) that have aged particularly poorly. On CBS’ 60 Minutes Sunday night, Bloomberg was asked about his comments that, in a blind taste test, you would probably attribute to Trump. The off-color Bloomberg-isms were commemorated in a 1990 booklet of personal quotes compiled by staff titled “The Wit and Wisdom of Michael Bloomberg.”

60 Minutes’ Scott Pelley asked the now-presidential candidate about one saying attributed to him in the booklet, where he describes the Bloomberg terminal, an early financial services information tool, saying: “It will do everything, including give you a blowjob. I guess that puts a lot of you girls out of business.” In response, Bloomberg apologized, err, sort of.

“I don’t remember saying it,” Bloomberg explained. “I can tell you that years ago on the trading room floors, things were different. I apologize for that, I’m sorry if somebody was hurt… If I annoyed somebody or hurt somebody I apologize. I can’t go rewrite history. I can only tell you now it is a different world.”

So close to an actual apology, yet.