Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sandersgreet each other with an elbow bump as they arrive for the 11th Democratic presidential debate. MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

During tonight’s audience-less Democratic debate, Joe Biden vowed, for the first time since his campaign began, that he would unequivocally pick a woman as his running mate.

“I commit that I will in fact pick a woman to be vice president.” Biden said. “There are a number of women who are qualified to be president tomorrow.” He also added that he hoped to appoint the first black woman to the Supreme Court.

The moderators then posed the same question to Bernie Sanders, who was less absolute in his answer, saying that would he do so “in all likelihood.” Sanders, however, emphasized choosing an ally over being an ally: “For me, it’s not just nominating a woman, it’s making sure we have a progressive woman.”

Previously in women vice presidential candidates: Sarah Palin.