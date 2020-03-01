In the summer of 2018, my colleague Jim Newell launched the Hot Seats, a weekly rundown of the seven buzziest, most urgent, and most ridiculous/embarrassing local races in the news every week. Then Election Day came, the seats got filled, and they weren’t so hot anymore.

Well … we’re back! While Jim has moved on to fancy presidential things, Hot Seats has returned to track all the nonpresidential races you really should start paying attention to. Big stuff is about to go down on Super Tuesday, with a number of potentially zeitgeist-defining primaries taking place in both parties.

To the seats, then, and their respective hotnesses!