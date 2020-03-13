Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, in which we rank … drumroll please … NEWS STORIES according to how they affect the 2020 election.





Here’s the deal: After last week’s edition, when we said goodbye to our candidate friends, we solicited your feedback for stuff to rank this week now that everyone’s dropped out. We received plenty of feedback, and most of it was quite thoughtful—only one, really, was a vaguely menacing threat (shout out to Chuck). Many of you wanted potential running-mate rankings, while others suggested ranking gimmicky candidates, gaffes, candidates’ likelihood to get the coronavirus, and potential first spouses.





We may do some of those in the future, but this week we’re trying NEWS STORIES, of which there are many to choose from. These are the stories—or storylines, if you will—that are having the most impact on the election this week. Maybe we keep this theme next week, maybe we don’t. Maybe there won’t be a next week? Because …