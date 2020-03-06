Welcome to this week’s very special edition of the Surge, in which we rank presidential candidates according to, well, whoever’s still running, and then we try to fill the space.





The conceit of this newsletter—that there were too many people running for president to keep track of—has at last caught up with us. Five Democratic candidates dropped out in the five days after Tom Steyer twerked with Juvenile. This week’s newsletter, then, is an opportunity not just to look at the state of the race but to say goodbye to our friends, the failed candidates. (This is so sad. Can they get back in?? We didn’t mean it when we constantly, angrily, and over the course of a year told them all to drop out for being losers! PLEASE.)





This newsletter won’t be going anywhere, and you should still urge (threaten) your friends to sign up. We totally knew this day would come, prepared for it, and have a great plan* in store for you starting next Friday.





For now, though, let’s consider the surge-iest of them all.





*If you have literally any idea what the hell we should rank next week, please let us know at jim.newell@slate.com.