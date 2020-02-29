Chicago Mayor Calls Viral Video of Police Shooting in Subway Station “Extremely Disturbing”

A police vehicle sits outside of Mercy Hospital on Nov. 20, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Chicago police officers shot a man inside a busy subway station during Friday rush hour and it was all caught on video by a bystander. The shocking video that quickly became viral on social media shows police appearing to shoot the man as he was trying to flee. The man’s apparent crime? Moving between two train cars, which is a violation of a city ordinance.

The officers went after the man from the train onto the platform, where there was a struggle as they tried to place him in custody. The video shows how the officers each fired a Taser to try to subdue the man. They also used pepper spray on the man but that didn’t seem to do much. That is when one of the officers drew her firearm and appears to fire a shot at the man, who then ran up the escalator. One more shot is heard on the video but the officers and the man could not be seen.

This is the two minutes leading up to the previous video. (Twitter won't let me upload it all at once.) pic.twitter.com/rkWrIfSkpE — The Unaffiliated Critic (@FreeRangeCritic) February 28, 2020

Chicago police said the man was shot twice and was taken to hospital, where he underwent surgery and is in critical but stable condition. “We are conducting concurrent criminal and administrative investigations into this incident,” police Deputy Superintendent Barbara West told reporters. The officers were taken off patrol and given paid administrative duties while the investigation continues.

“I have viewed the widely shared footage,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a tweet. “With the strong caveat that one perspective does not depict the entirety of the incident, the video is extremely disturbing and the actions by these officers are deeply concerning.” The mayor also expressed support for prosecutors to go directly to the scene of the shooting. “To ensure full transparency and accountability, I support Superintendent [Charlie] Beck’s decision to contact the State’s Attorney due to the potential criminal nature of this incident,” Lightfoot tweeted.

The FBI is now working with the Cook County state’s attorney’s office in the investigation as possible criminal charges are being considered. The American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois criticized “the lack of meaningful de-escalation by Chicago police officers” and called for “a full investigation into this event, with appropriate transparency and accountability.”