Trump speaks at a “Keep America Great” rally on Jan. 28 in Wildwood, New Jersey. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On Tuesday evening, Donald Trump will be the second president to deliver the State of the Union address under the specter of impeachment. We can expect an extra-cocky Trump on the eve of his likely acquittal in the Senate. Will he tout his administration’s “achievements”? Certainly. Will he bring up the i-word? Republicans are praying not. To guide you through the speech, which at least seven House Democrats are boycotting, we’ve rounded up the top liberal and conservative commentators below. You’ll see liberal tweets on the left and conservative tweets on the right.