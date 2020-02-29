Trump Calls on Supporters in South Carolina to Vote for Sanders in Primary

A young supporter of President Donald Trump cheers during a Keep America Great campaign rally at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina on Feb. 28, 2020. SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

President Donald Trump called on Republicans to take part in South Carolina’s Democratic primary and vote for the candidate who would be easiest to beat but still has a real shot at the nomination. After polling the audience via cheers and clapping, Trump determined that the one who fit the bill was Sen. Bernie Sanders.

During his rally in South Carolina on Friday, Trump first expressed hope that “this is OK from a campaign finance standpoint.” He even asked South Carolina Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham for some legal advice: “Are we allowed to tell them who we would like them to vote for?” It seems Trump decided that he’d be in the clear if he conducted it as a poll. “Who would be the best candidate for us?” he asked, having made clear he was looking to identify the “weakest” contender in the Democratic field. South Carolina has an open primary system where members of any party can participate in the Democratic primary and some are urging conservatives to take part in the vote.

Trump quickly started discarding candidates. “We won’t include Steyer cause he’s a loser, he’s out,” Trump said, referring to billionaire Tom Steyer. He then proceeded to disqualify Michael Bloomberg. “Mini Mike is gone, I think he’s gone, he doesn’t have a chance … so let’s forget it,” he said. Trump also disqualified Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar. “Pocahontas, we can forget about her,” Trump said of Warren. “How about Klobuchar? Not gonna happen.” That means “we’re really down to two candidates—sleepy Joe Biden or crazy Bernie.” Trump made sure the crowd understood that the question was “who the hell is easier to beat.” After a poll and a recount, Trump declared Sanders the winner.