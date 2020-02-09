Trump Blasts Viral Tan Line Photo as “Fake News.” Take a Look at Other Photos of Same Scene.

President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn to the Oval Office as he returns from a day trip from North Carolina at the White House in Washington, D.C. on February 7, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Donald Trump took time out of his day Saturday to comment on a photo that had gone viral. The photo showed Trump walking across the south lawn of the White House with his hair swept back by the wind and appeared to show a very distinct tan line around the president’s face. Or was it a tan line at all? Some argued that maybe the stark contrast between the president’s orange hue and his very white skin bordering his hair may have been the result of poor makeup blending. The president, however, insisted it was none of those.

“More Fake News,” Trump wrote as he shared the black-and-white version of the photo. “This was photoshopped, obviously, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Anything to demean!”

⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ returns to the White House from Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by William Moon at the South Lawn of the White House on February 7, 2020 pic.twitter.com/n1a1Z93LrJ — White House Photos (@photowhitehouse) February 7, 2020

The photo originated from the account @photowhitehouse, which is unverified and claims to be run by a photographer named William Moon. He describes himself as “White House Correspondent, Journalist, Photographer, Poet and Pesco Vegetarian” but isn’t affiliated with the White House and isn’t a member of the White House News Photographers Association. Moon posted two versions of the photo and insisted that it was “never photoshopped” although he “used the Apple smartphone’s photo app to adjust the color of the picture.” Moon appears to be a fan of Trump and his captions often lean toward the poetic. For the photo that went viral, Moon wrote that Trump “was dancing with the sunset and strong winds when he walked to the Oval Office from the Marine One on the South Lawn.”

Today, ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ was dancing with the sunset and strong winds when he walked to the Oval Office from the Marine One on the South Lawn.. Photo by William Moon in the White House on February 7, 2020 pic.twitter.com/GURvi4UeSO — White House Photos (@photowhitehouse) February 8, 2020

Wire service photos of the same scene also show what could be described as a tan line around the president’s face, although it is not as stark.

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn after he returned to the White House February 7, 2020 in Washington, D.C. Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Donald Trump walks from Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House February 7, 2020, in Washington, D.C. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

Trump commented on the photo after many on social media used it as an opportunity to mock the president.

Didn’t Trudeau just get in trouble for this pic.twitter.com/v6QfCrL9vZ — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) February 8, 2020

I'm not feeling the Mrs. Doubtfire remake pic.twitter.com/GEBoxgK7d9 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 8, 2020