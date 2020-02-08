Former National Security Advisor Susan Rice speaks at the Atlantic Festival in Washington, D.C. on September 25, 2019. NICHOLAS KAMM/Getty Images

Susan Rice was anything but diplomatic when it came time to defend CBS This Morning co-anchor Gayle King from attacks and threats. The former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations who also served as national security adviser under former President Barack Obama took to Twitter Friday night after rapper Snoop Dogg slammed King for asking questions about rape allegations against late NBA star Kobe Bryant.

Earlier this week, King brought up the charge of sexual assault against Bryant during an interview with former WNBA star Lisa Leslie. And Snoop Dogg thought that the best way to express his disapproval was to threaten King. “Respect the family and back off—before we come get you,” Snoop Dogg said in the video.

Rice pushed back against the rapper’s threat, calling it “despicable,” and warning him the CBS anchor has lots of supporters who will not hesitate to stand up for her. “This is despicable,” she wrote. “Gayle King is one of the most principled, fair and tough journalists alive. Snoop, back the **** off. You come for @GayleKing, you come against an army. You will lose, and it won’t be pretty.”

I hadn’t been following this but this is how Gayle King was attacked for raising the issue of the past Kobe Bryant rape allegation in an interview posted devoid of context. In the past year she’s also been screamed at on camera by R. Kelly for asking about abuse. Unsettling. https://t.co/ofQxugmym4 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 8, 2020

New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman pointed out on Twitter that King had also “been screamed at on camera by R. Kelly for asking about abuse.” Haberman added: “Unsettling.”

.@Oprah emotionally responds to backlash her friend Gayle King received over King’s recent interview about Kobe Bryant with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie: “She is not doing well because she has now death threats.” pic.twitter.com/M8HrCp8vTr — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) February 7, 2020

Rice’s defense of King came after Oprah Winfrey got emotional during an interview on Friday when she was asked about the backlash her friend had received over the interview. “She is not doing well,” Winfrey said as she choked up. “She is not doing well because she now has death threats and has to now travel with security. And she is feeling very much attacked.” Winfrey went on to criticize what she described as “misogynist vitriol” that has been directed at King.

King has said she was “very angry” at CBS News for using a clip of her asking Leslie about the Bryant assault allegations to promote interview. The network later responded by issuing a statement saying it is “addressing the internal process that led to this.”

