State of the Union Scholarship Recipient Already Attends Top Charter School

Stephanie Davis and her daughter Janiyah, attend the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives on February 4, 2020 in Washington, D.C. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

During the State of the Union address Tuesday, President Donald Trump introduced America to Janiyah Davis. Trump introduced the fourth grader from Philadelphia right after he talked about the “countless American children” who are “trapped in failing government schools.” Trump said Janiyah was one of tens of thousands of students on waiting lists for scholarships and she would receive an “opportunity scholarship” to attend the school of her choice.

It was supposed to be a moment to help make the point that school choice should be expanded. But it turns out, Janiyah doesn’t go to a failing school. Not even kind of. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, she attends a competitive charter school that is incredibly difficult to get into. In September, Janiyah Davis entered Math, Science and Technology Community Charter School III. The school, which is independently run but funded by taxpayers, is so popular that it received 6,500 applications for a mere 100 spots next year.

So, why was Janiyah chosen for the scholarship paid for by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos? No one seems to really know. Her mother, Stephanie, said she was “really surprised” when her daughter was named in the State of the Union. “I don’t view MaST as a school you want to get out of at all. I view it as a great opportunity,” Davis said. Before joining the charter school, Janiyah received a partial scholarship for Olney Christian and it was that school’s principal who gave Janiyah’s name when someone called asking about potential candidates for scholarships.

The Inquirer asked the Department of Education why Janiyah would receive a scholarship if she was already attending a top school. “Education freedom is about going to the best school for your child. Even the ‘best’ school, as ranked by statistics and averages, isn’t the best fit for every child,” spokesperson Angela Morabito said. “Each of the 50,000 kids waiting for a new opportunity in Pennsylvania has different needs and goals, let alone the millions of students across America stuck in a school that isn’t right for them.”