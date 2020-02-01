Rep. Rashida Tlaib Boos Hillary Clinton at Bernie Sanders Event

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (L), D-MI, high-fives US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (C), D-WA, with US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, D-MN, as they speak to supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders at a campaign event in Clive, Iowa, on January 31, 2020. JIM WATSON/Getty Images

Rep. Rashida Tlaib did not hesitate to boo when Hillary Clinton was mentioned during a campaign event for Sen. Bernie Sanders in Iowa. Near the end of a panel discussion Friday night alongside Reps. Ilhan Oman and Pramila Jayapal, the moderator, activist Dionna Langford, mentioned Clinton and her recent claim that “nobody likes” Sanders. That led to boos from the audience before Langford cut them off: “We’re not gonna boo, we’re not gonna boo. We’re classy here.”

Tlaib made clear she did not agree with Langford’s plea to the audience. “I’ll boo,” she said. “Boo.” Tlaib laughed and looked at her fellow lawmakers. “You all know I can’t be quiet,” the Michigan lawamker said with a laugh. “No, we’re gonna boo.” Tlaib then said that history would prove them right: “The haters will shut up on Monday when we win.”

Rashida Tlaib booing Hillary Clinton 👀 pic.twitter.com/Wj6bIDfhy3 — Ibrahim (@ibrahimpols) February 1, 2020

On Saturday morning, Tlaib issued a statement in which she said that she allowed her “disappointment with Secretary Clinton’s latest comments about Senator Sanders and his supporters get the best of me.” Tlaib emphasized she will work to “not react in the same way” in the future while vowing to do everything possible to unify the party and beat President Donald Trump in 2020.

My statement regarding last night:



“I am so incredibly in love with the movement that our campaign of #NotMeUs has created. This makes me protective over it and frustrated by attempts to dismiss the strength and diversity of our movement. (1/4) — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) February 1, 2020

The comments put on center stage how the tensions from the 2016 presidential campaign appear to be spilling over into the 2020 Democratic contest. Earlier this month Clinton was asked whether she stood by earlier comments she made about Sanders: “He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.” When the Hollywood Reporter asked Clinton whether “that assessment” still stands, Clinton did not hesitate. “Yes, it does,” she said. Clinton once again criticized Sanders in an interview Friday, accusing the senator of not doing enough to unify Democrats after the primary. “All the way up until the end, a lot of people highly identified with his campaign were urging people to vote third party, urging people not to vote,” she said in an interview with the podcast Your Primary Playlist. “It had an impact.”

Reactions to Tlaib’s comments were decidedly mixed on social media, with some praising the lawmaker for speaking her mind and claiming there was a double standard among those who praised Clinton for speaking honestly about Sanders while criticizing Tlaib. Others, however, said Tlaib was only helping to divide the Democrats and taking the focus away from Republicans by criticizing someone who has defended her in the past.