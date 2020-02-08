Poll: Buttigieg Surges in New Hampshire but Sanders Remains in the Lead

Democratic presidential candidates former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and former Vice President Joe Biden greet each other prior to the start of the Democratic presidential primary debate in the Sullivan Arena at St. Anselm College on February 7, 2020 in Manchester, New Hampshire. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Democratic presidential primary in New Hampshire on Tuesday is coming down to a battle between Sen. Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg. A new CNN/University of New Hampshire poll still gives Sanders a clear seven-point advantage to Sanders, but Buttigieg appears to be gaining ground. Support for Sanders has remained relatively steady in the Granite State, rising three points from mid-January to 28 percent of likely Democratic primary voters. Buttigieg, meanwhile, surged six points from mid-January to 21 percent.

The rest of the pack is far behind. Former Vice President Joe Biden dropped five points to 11 percent and Sen. Elizabeth Warren also dropped to 9 percent. Beyond the top four candidates there hasn’t been much movement in support for the rest of the pack with Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard at 6 percent, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar at 5 percent, and Tom Steyer and Andrew Yang at 3 percent.

The poll was conducted Tuesday through Friday meaning it may not have captured the full momentum of the Iowa results and does not reflect any movement that may have taken place after Friday night’s debate. But for now at least it looks like Buttigieg is making gains by poaching supporters from Biden. Among voters aged 45 and older, for example, Buttigieg gained eight points from January while Biden dropped nine points. This dynamic may help explain why Biden’s campaign released an attack ad mocking Buttigieg, comparing the decisions he made as a small-town mayor to the role Biden played as former President Barack Obama’s vice president. “It’s the most direct, negative ad aired to date by any leading Democratic presidential contender against a primary rival,” notes CNN.