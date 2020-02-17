Jeff Bezos Announces $10 Billion Fund to Combat Climate Change

CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos gestures during the Amazon’s annual Smbhav event in New Delhi on Jan. 15, 2020. SAJJAD HUSSAIN/Getty Images

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced Monday he’s committing $10 billion to combat climate change in an effort “to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change.” The richest man on earth said he will be funneling his resources into the Bezos Earth Fund, which will be issuing grants to “fund scientists, activists, NGOs—any effort that offers a real possibility to help preserve and protect the natural world.” Amazon is itself, of course, is a huge contributor to climate change, shipping some 10 billion items a year aboard planes and trucks that don’t get to your doorstep on bicycles. That amounts to the carbon footprint of a small country, something which Amazon last year pledged to fix. The company has committed to using renewable energy exclusively by 2030.

The Verge reports the fund will not be a private investment vehicle for Bezos and instead will focus “entirely on charitable giving.”